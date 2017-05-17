Uber now delivering McDonald’s in Chicago

OAK BROOK, Ill. — McDonalds and UberEATS are joining forces to bring a delivery service to Chicago.

Starting Wednesday, customers in Chicago, Los Angeles, Columbus and Phoenix can get “McDelivery,” or McDonald’s delivered right to your door, through the UberEATS app or UberEATS.com.

Customers must use the same account they use to take Uber rides to track their order.

After placing an order, an UberEATS delivery partner will deliver your meal.

Customers can get $5 off their first UberEATS order now through December 31 by entering the promo code MCDSMILE on the Uber app or on the UberEATS website.