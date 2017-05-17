× Tornado warning for NW McHenry county. Tornado watch extended until 1 AM CDT

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a

* Tornado Warning for…

Northwestern McHenry County in northeastern Illinois…

Northeastern Boone County in north central Illinois…

* Until 1045 PM CDT

* At 1022 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a

tornado was located over Poplar Grove, or 7 miles north

of Belvidere, moving northeast at 50 mph.

HAZARD…Tornado and ping pong ball size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated rotation.

IMPACT…Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without

shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed.

Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree

damage is likely.

* This dangerous storm will be near…

Capron around 1030 PM CDT.

Harvard around 1035 PM CDT.

Hebron around 1045 PM CDT.

Also, tornado watch #334 has been extended eastward into portions of NE Illinois until 1 AM CDT. The tornado WATCH includes McHenry, Lake, Kane, and Kendall counties.