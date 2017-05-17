× Tornado and severe thunderstorm warnings issued for portions of north central Illinois

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a

* Tornado Warning for…

Eastern Ogle County in north central Illinois…

Northwestern Lee County in north central Illinois…

* Until 1015 PM CDT

* At 954 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado

was located over Dixon, moving northeast at 70 mph.

HAZARD…Tornado and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated rotation.

IMPACT…Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without

shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed.

Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree

damage is likely.

* This dangerous storm will be near…

Oregon and Ashton around 1005 PM CDT.

Rochelle and Hillcrest around 1010 PM CDT.

Stillman Valley around 1015 PM CDT.

Including the following interstates…

I-39 between mile markers 99 and 103.

I-88 between mile markers 53 and 60.

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Northwestern La Salle County in north central Illinois…

Ogle County in north central Illinois…

Lee County in north central Illinois…

De Kalb County in north central Illinois…

Winnebago County in north central Illinois…

Western McHenry County in northeastern Illinois…

Boone County in north central Illinois…

* Until 1100 PM CDT

* At 958 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near Durand to near Oregon to near Princeton, moving

northeast at 65 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Rockford, Belvidere, Loves Park, Machesney Park, Sycamore, Dixon,

Rochelle, South Beloit, Rockton, Mendota, Genoa, Oregon, Mount

Morris, Shabbona, Walton, Rockford Airport, DeKalb, Roscoe, Poplar

Grove and Cortland.