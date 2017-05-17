× Thunderstorm risk this afternoon and evening

Well developed low pressure over the central Plains will generate severe thunderstorms this afternoon and evening, some of which may effect portions of the Chicago area. The Storm Prediction Center continues to highlight areas immediately west and north of the city as having a slight risk of severe storms. A tornado watch has already been issued for much of western and central IA, as well as northern MO.

Storms are expected to continue developing, and additional weather watches may be forthcoming.

The most likely time for thunderstorm development across the Chicago area is between 5 and 10 PM this evening. Although the greatest risk of severe weather is expected to be west and north of the city, isolated damaging wind gusts winds will be possible.