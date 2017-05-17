× Texting during movie date leads to lawsuit

(AUSTIN, TX) A recent first date will not have a second one.

An unidentified woman is being sued by a man she met online.

Brandon Vezmar took her out to see “Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2” at a 3D movie theater.

But when the woman started texting 15 minutes into the film, it clearly bothered Vezmar.

“It was kind of a first date from hell,” Vezmar told the American-Statesman. “This is like one of my biggest pet peeves.”

He says his date used her phone 10 to 20 times and wouldn’t stop when he asked her too.

He then suggested that she go outside and text.

She did, but she never came back.

He called her for the money for the ticket, but she refused because they were on a date.

So now Vezmar has filed a claim against her.

He’s seeking reimbursement for the $17.31 ticket.

“While damages sought are modest, the principle is important as defendant’s behavior is a threat to civilized society,” the suit said.