Sure sign of summer! Riverwalk set to officially open Saturday

CHICAGO — One of the first signs of summer is about to open: The Chicago Riverwalk.

The official grand opening is this Saturday and for Chicagoans and visitors alike, the Riverwalk offers fun for everyone.

For a little over a mile, you can run or stroll uninterrupted along the South Side of the Chicago River. And along the way, you can enjoy the sights and sounds of the Riverwalk from Lake Street to Lake Shore Drive.

The Riverwalk is for pedestrians only. No bikes allowed.

11 vendors from restaurants like City Winery and Tiny Tapp are included. There’s also boating. You can bring your own or rent one – including kayaks.

More information and the schedule of events at the Chicago Riverwalk Website