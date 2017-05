× Storms staying west, north of area…for now.

Radar indicates that stronger, potentially severe thunderstorms continue to move rapidly north-northeast, staying to the west and north of the Chicago area. However, satellite imagery shows weaker activity beginning to form over central Illinois. These showers and t-storms may reach the west and southwest suburbs by 5 PM.

Stronger storm development to our northwest has prompted the issuance of a new tornado watch area that abuts the IL/WI state line.