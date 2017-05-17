× Severe thunderstorm warning issued. Includes portions of the western suburbs.

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Northern Kendall County in northeastern Illinois…

Northern La Salle County in north central Illinois…

Eastern De Kalb County in north central Illinois…

Kane County in northeastern Illinois…

Southeastern McHenry County in northeastern Illinois…

* Until 1130 PM CDT

* At 1042 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near Malta to Waterman to near Leland, moving

northeast at 65 mph.

HAZARD…70 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to

mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings.

* Locations impacted include…

Aurora, Elgin, Carpentersville, St. Charles, Oswego, Algonquin,

West Chicago, McHenry, Batavia, Geneva, Sycamore, Yorkville, Little

Rock, Plano, Peru, Island Lake, Sandwich, Mendota, Genoa and

Oglesby.