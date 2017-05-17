× Severe thunderstorm warning issued for portions of Cook, DuPage and Lake County IL until midnight-

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Lake County in northeastern Illinois... DuPage County in northeastern Illinois... Northern Cook County in northeastern Illinois... * Until midnight CDT * At 1110 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Gilberts to North Aurora, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Chicago, Aurora, Naperville, Elgin, Waukegan, Arlington Heights, Evanston, Schaumburg, Palatine, Skokie, Des Plaines, Mount Prospect, Wheaton, Hoffman Estates, Oak Park, Downers Grove, Glenview, Elmhurst, Lombard and Buffalo Grove. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.