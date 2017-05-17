× Severe thunderstorm warning for Winnebago county

Region highlighted in orange denotes warning area.

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Western Ogle County in north central Illinois…

Winnebago County in north central Illinois…

* Until 700 PM CDT

* At 552 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Polo, or 7

miles southwest of Mount Morris, moving northeast at 60 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Rockford, Loves Park, Machesney Park, South Beloit, Rockton,

Oregon, Mount Morris, Roscoe, Byron, Winnebago, Polo, Pecatonica,

Forreston, Durand, Lake Summerset, Leaf River and Adeline.

Including the following interstate…

I-90 between mile markers 1 and 2, and between mile markers 69 and

76.

