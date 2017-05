Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's been three years since nearly 300 school girls in Nigeria were kidnapped by Boko Haram.

Reverend Abara Kallah helped broker the release of some of those girls. He risks his life every day to help combat religious extremism.

Rev. Kallah is in Chicago for a three day leadership summit.

He's training clergy to help combat that extremism.

He joined the WGN Evening News for a conversation.

More information at https://www.omnialeadership.com/