Police warn parents of drug-laced ‘Sweet Tarts’

GREENFIELD, Ind. — A man from suburban Indianapolis is charged with spiking Sweet Tarts with illegal drugs.

Jeramie smith was arrested at his apartment in Greenfield.

Police recovered more than a thousand pieces of tainted candy.

“The biggest concern is a kid could accidentally pick one up if they find it laying somewhere and pop it in their mouth and have a very bad reaction to it,” said Greenfield Police Lt. Randy Ratliff.

Investigators say there’s nothing in the candies’ appearance that would raise suspicion, but there’s no question the candies had drugs in them.