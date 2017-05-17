× Police: Off-duty sheriff’s deputy fatally shoots armed robber

CHICAGO — An off-duty sheriff’s deputy fatally shot an armed suspect during a robbery attempt in the Englewood neighborhood Wednesday afternoon, according to statements from law enforcement agencies.

The Cook County Sheriff’s Department confirms an off-duty deputy was involved in a shooting during a robbery attempt Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Chicago Police Department, two armed suspects entered a business on the 100 block of West 69th St. around 1:30 p.m. and demanded property from customers and staff, but then someone inside shot and killed one of the would-be robbers.

