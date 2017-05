Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - The city's ongoing problem with gun violence is again getting national attention. After former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee Tweeted a joke.

Yesterday, he said, 'on way to Chicago for speech. Expecting to have to run from plane dodging bullets like Hillary did in Bosnia when under sniper fire! Yikes!"

That was met with a lot of criticism online.

Huckabee ran for president last year and in 2008.

He has also been a vocal supporter of President Trump.