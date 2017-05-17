× Non-thunderstorm wind gusts creating blowing dust across portions of central/north central Illinois.

Winds gusting over 50 mph across plowed fields in central and portions of northern Illinois has produced widespread blowing dust. Visibilities at Peoria were down to 3 miles. In open country, visibilities have been reported near zero at times near Pattonsburg, IL, in eastern Marshall county, just west of I-39.

Lowest visibilities are located over southern La Salle county, with the dust cloud overspreading the south and southwest suburbs of Chicago.

Low visibilities may be encountered in rural areas this evening. In addition, a wind advisory remains in effect for much og the metro area until 10 PM CDT:

…WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT /11 PM EDT/ THIS

EVENING…

* TIMING…Through early this evening.

* WINDS…South to southwest winds sustained at 20 to 30 mph

with gusts of 45 to 50 mph.

* IMPACTS…Loose, lightweight objects may be blown around.

Minor tree or property damage is possible. Driving may be made

difficult especially in high profile vehicles and on east west

roads.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Wind Advisory means that winds of 35 mph are expected. Winds

this strong can make driving difficult…especially for high

profile vehicles. Use extra caution.