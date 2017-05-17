× New severe thunderstorm warning for portions of Kane and Kendall counties until midnight

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Northern Kendall County in northeastern Illinois... Southern Kane County in northeastern Illinois... * Until midnight CDT * At 1128 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Newark to near Little Rock, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include... Aurora, St. Charles, Oswego, West Chicago, Batavia, Geneva, Yorkville, Little Rock, Plano, Sandwich, Montgomery, North Aurora, Sugar Grove, Newark and Boulder Hill. Including the following interstate... I-88 between mile markers 108 and 120. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. && A tornado watch remains in effect until 100 AM CDT for northeastern Illinois.