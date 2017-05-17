× New severe thunderstorm warning for portions of DuPage, Grundy, Kane, Kendall and Will counties until 12:30am

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Kendall County in northeastern Illinois... Northwestern Will County in northeastern Illinois... Northern Grundy County in northeastern Illinois... Southeastern Kane County in northeastern Illinois... Southwestern DuPage County in northeastern Illinois... * Until 1230 AM CDT * At 1150 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Oswego to 7 miles east of Newark to near Seneca, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include... Aurora, Joliet, Naperville, Bolingbrook, Wheaton, Downers Grove, Romeoville, Plainfield, Oswego, Glen Ellyn, Lockport, Lisle, Yorkville, Morris, Channahon, Minooka, Seneca, Woodridge, Montgomery and Shorewood. Including the following interstates... I-55 between mile markers 247 and 268. I-80 between mile markers 104 and 131. I-88 between mile markers 125 and 131. I-355 between mile markers 17 and 20. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. && A tornado watch remains in effect until 100 AM CDT for north central and northeastern Illinois.