Midday Fix: Home repair – DIY or call a pro?

Rik Nonelle

Neighborly

www.getneighborly.com/

Tips:

Safe to DIY

Replacing a bad light switch:

Homeowners can safely replace a light switch with a basic understanding of how the switch is wired. Power goes through the “hot” black wire and back through the “neutral” white wire into the ground. Always turn off the power to the circuit at the circuit breaker or fuse box before replacing.

Cleaning the air conditioner condenser unit:

Cleaning is essential for an efficient and healthy air conditioning system. Check the filters and change when necessary. This will ensure the air in the home is clean and the unit isn’t working any harder than it must.

Repairing toilet hardware:

Pieces like seals, chains or clogs can become faulty or quit working, but can be easily replaced. If the toilet feels wobbly or the seat comes loose, there are DIY kits available at local hardware stores that include necessary tools and parts to repair.

Call in a Pro

Adding or converting electrical outlets:

The addition of wiring to add outlets or converting existing outlets to GFCI outlets should be handled by a professional due to the risk of electrocution. An electrician can properly space outlets and safely conduct all work.

Repairing or replacing any HVAC unit:

HVAC units are technical, use a large amount of voltage electricity and require the use of specialized tools, so these jobs are best tackled by the pros.

Remodeling renovations that require plumbing alterations:

Permits are often needs to move or expand plumbing. A professional will be familiar with the local handling of permits and building codes. A plumber will examine the current plumbing to ensure connections are done properly and correctly.