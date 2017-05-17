× McDonald’s apologizes for new commercial

McDonald’s in the United Kingdom is apologizing for a new commercial that shows a boy mourning the death of his father.

The 90-second spot was produced by London-based advertising firm Leo Burnett.

The commercial shows the boy coming to the realization that the only thing he had in common with his dad was that they both liked to order a Filet-O-Fish sandwich at the fast food chain.

The ad was released in the U.K. last Friday.

It was immediately criticized for exploiting a child who lost a parent to sell fast food.

A McDonald’s U.K. spokesman said, “This was by no means an intention of ours. We wanted to highlight the role McDonald’s has played in our customers’ everyday lives – both in good and difficult times.”