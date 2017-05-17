Man dies after fall at Wrigley Field

CHICAGO – A man has died after falling over a railing at Wrigley Field Tuesday.

Police say 42-year-old Richard Garrity, of Wheaton, fell over the railing around 11 p.m. Tuesday. The man hit his head and was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The man succumbed to his wounds Wednesday afternoon at the hospital.

The Chicago Cubs issued a statement Wednesday night saying:

Following yesterday’s game, a male fan was injured after a fall as he was exiting the ballpark. Paramedics responded immediately and transported him to a local hospital. We have since learned he passed away today though we have no further information. The thoughts and prayers of our entire organization are with his family during this difficult time.

The Chicago Tribune reports an autopsy is scheduled for Thursday, which will determine the cause and manner of his death.