Man caught on camera punching security guard has been charged

CHICAGO — The man who was caught on camera punching a security guard has been charged.

The man, identified as 23-year-old Matthew De Leon was placed into custody after being positively identified as the offender who punched 46-year-old Zoa Stigler on the 600 block of N. Franklin Sunday night.

De Leon was arrested in the 2nd district and charged with one felony count of aggravated battery and great bodily harm, one felony count of aggravated battery in a public place and one felony count of aggravated battery on a peace Officer

