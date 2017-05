× Line of strong thunderstorms moving across NW Illinois

Radar shows a line of strong, to severe thunderstorms moving toward north central Illinois. Individual cells within this line are moving rapidly north northeast at 55 mph, while the line itself has been shifting eastward. The line is expected to reach the I-39 corridor by 10 PM. Damaging wind gusts and hail can be expected.

Also…Tornado watch #334 remains in effect until 11 PM CDT.