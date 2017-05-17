× Everything you need to know about Chicago Farmers Markets this year

CHICAGO — Chicago will once again host a variety of Farmers Markets this year. To help you prepare, here is a complete list of markets and their respective locations for every day of the week.

SUNDAYS

Maxwell Street Market

Desplaines St. & Taylor St.

Year-round, 7am-3pm

Bronzeville Market

47th St. & King Dr.

July 9–September 17, 10am–2pm

This market accepts the LINK card.

95th Street Farmers Market*

1820 95St.

May 7–October 29, 7am–1pm

Glenwood Sunday Market*

1400 W. Morse Ave.

June 4–October 29, 9am–2pm

This market accepts the LINK card.

Independence Park Farmers Market*

3945 N. Springfield Ave.

June 11–October 22, 10am–2pm

This market accepts the LINK card.

Jefferson Park Sunday Market*

4820 N. Long Ave.

June 11–October 22 (2nd & 4th Sundays), 9:30am–1:30pm

This market accepts the LINK card.

Logan Square Farmers Market*

3107 W. Logan Blvd.

May 14–October 29, 10am–3pm

This market accepts the LINK card.

McKinley Park Farmers Market*

3700 S. Archer Ave.

June 4–September 24, 10am–2pm

This market accepts the LINK card.

Pilsen Community Market*

1800 S. Halsted St.

May 28–October 29, 9am–2pm

This market accepts the LINK card.

Portage Park Farmers Market*

5400 W. Irving Park Rd.

June 4–October 1 (1st, 3rd & 5th Sundays), 10am–2pm

South Shore Farmers Market*

79th & South Shore Drive

June 11–October 8, 12–5pm

This market accepts the LINK card.

Sunday City Market Bridgeport*

1000 W. 35th St.

July 9–September 10, 8am–2pm

Wicker Park Farmers Market*

1425 N. Damen Ave.

June 4–October 29, 8am–2pm

This market accepts the LINK card.

MONDAYS

Loyola University Chicago Farmers Market*

6550 N. Sheridan Rd.

June 5–October 16, 3–7pm (2:30–6:30pm October dates)

This market accepts the LINK card.

TUESDAYS

Columbus Park Market

Congress Pkwy. & Central Ave.

July 11–September 12, 2–7pm

This market accepts the LINK card.

Downtown – Federal Plaza Market

Adams St. & Dearborn Pkwy.

May 16–October 31 (no market on July 4), 7am–3pm

This market accepts the LINK card.

Gary Comer Youth Center Farm Stand*

7256 S. Chicago Ave.

June 6–August 29, 3–6pm

This market accepts the LINK card.

Lincoln Square Market

2301 W. Leland Ave. (at Lincoln/Leland/Western)

June 6–October 31 (no market on July 4), 7am–1pm

This market accepts the LINK card.

North Lawndale Market

Johnson School of Excellence, 1420 S. Albany Ave.

September 5–October 31, 3–6pm

This market accepts the LINK card.

PCC Farmers Market*

330 N. Lotus Ave.

June 6–October 31, 12–5pm

This market accepts the LINK card.

SOAR Farmers Market*

220 E. Chicago Ave.

June 6–October 24, 7am–2pm

WEDNESDAYS

Andersonville Farmers Market*

1500 W. Berwyn Ave.

May 10–October 18, 3–8pm (3–7pm September & October dates)

This market accepts the LINK card.

Gary Comer Youth Center Farm Stand*

7256 S. Chicago Ave.

June 7–August 30, 3–6pm

This market accepts the LINK card.

Green City Market – Lincoln Park*

1817 N. Clark St.

May 10–October 25, 7am–1pm

This market accepts the LINK card.

LaFollette Park

1333 N. Laramie Ave.

July 12–September 13, 2–7pm

This market accepts the LINK card.

Lawndale Market*

3750 W. Ogden Ave.

June 14–October 11, 9am–1pm

This market accepts the LINK card.

Pullman Market

111th St. & Cottage Grove Ave.

July 5–October 25, 7am–1pm

This market accepts the LINK card.

Ravenswood Farmers Market*

4900 N. Damen Ave.

June 7–October 18, 4–8pm

Roseland Community Market

109th St. & Wentworth Ave.

August 30–October 25, 2:30-5:30pm

This market accepts the LINK card.

Washington Park Market*

555 E. 51st St.

June 14–October 11, 9am–1pm

THURSDAYS

Daley Plaza Market

50 W. Washington St.

May 11–October 26, 7am–3pm

This market accepts the LINK card.

Argyle Night Market*

1000 W. Argyle St. (at Sheridan Rd.)

July 6–August 31, 5–9pm

Austin Market

Chicago Ave. & Mayfield Ave.

July 13–October 12, 2–7pm

This market accepts the LINK card.

Eli’s Cheesecake Farm Stand and Fresh Market*

6701 W. Forest Preserve Dr.

June 15–August 24, 8am–1pm

Garfield Park Neighborhood Market*

200 N. Kedzie Ave.

June 15, July 13, August 17, September 14 & October 19, 3–6pm

This market accepts the LINK card.

Green City Market at the Park*

3637 N. Clark St., adjacent to Wrigley Field

June 15–October 26, 4–8pm

June: 15, 22 & 29; July 6, 13, 20 & 27; August 10 & 24; September 7, 21 & 28; October 5, 12, 19 & 26 (pending MLB post season)

This market accepts the LINK card.

Hyde Park Farmers Market*

1520 E. 53rd St.

June 1–October 26, 7am–2pm

This market accepts the LINK card.

Lincoln Square Thursday Night Farmers Market*

2301 W. Leland Ave.

June 8–October 26 (No market September 7), 4–8pm

Low-Line Farmers Market*

3410 N. Southport Ave.

June 1–October 26, 3–7:30pm

South Loop Farmers Market*

1936 S. Michigan Ave.

June 15–September 28, 4–8pm

Wood Street Farm Stand*

5814 S. Wood St.

April 20–October 26, 11am–3pm (Every 1st & 3rd Thursday from June to October, market ends at 6pm)

his market accepts the LINK card.

FRIDAYS

Fresh Beats and Eats Market*

2744 W. 63rd St.

May 19–October 20, 2–6pm

This market accepts the LINK card.

Division Street Market

Division St. & Dearborn Pkwy.

May 13–October 28, 7am–1pm

This market accepts the LINK card.

Eden’s Place Farmers Market*

4911 S. Shields Ave.

June 3–October 14, 9am–1pm

This market accepts the LINK card.

Edgebrook Neighborhood Farmers Market*

6525 N. Hiawatha Ave.

June 17–September 30, 9am–1pm

Edgewater Farmers Market*

5917 N. Broadway St.

June 3–October 14, 8am–1pm

Englewood/Anchor House Market

76th St. & Racine Ave.

July 8–September 16, 10am–2pm

This market accepts the LINK card.

51st Street Community Market*

5100 S. Wood St.

June 17–October 14, 11am–2pm

This market accepts the LINK card.

Garfield Park Neighborhood Market*

200 N. Kedzie Ave.

June 10, July 8, August 12, September 9 & October 14, 10am–2pm

This market accepts the LINK card.

Green City Market – Lincoln Park*

1817 N. Clark St.

May 6–October 28, 7am–1pm

This market accepts the LINK card.

Green City Market – West Loop*

115 S. Sangamon St.

June 3–October 28, 8am–1pm

This market accepts the LINK card.

Healthy Food Hub at The Quarry Center*

2423 E. 75th St.

Year-round Market

Chicago, IL 60649

Horner Park Farmers Market*

2741 W. Montrose Ave.

June 3–October 14, 9am–1pm

Lincoln Park Market

Armitage Ave. & Orchard St.

June 3–October 28, 7am–1pm

Northcenter Farmers Market*

4100 N. Damen Ave.

June 3–October 28 (No market June 10), 7am–1pm

PCC Farmers Market*

330 N. Lotus Ave.

June 17–October 21 (3rd Saturdays), 10am–2pm

This market accepts the LINK card.

Plant Chicago Farmers Market*

1400 W 46th St.

June 3–September 16, 10am–2pm

This market accepts the LINK card.

Printers Row Market

Dearborn St. & Polk St.

June 17–October 28, 7am–1pm

61st Street Farmers Market*

6100 S. Blackstone Ave.

May 13–December 16, 9am–2pm

This market accepts the LINK card.

Trinity Hospital Famers Market*

500 95th St.

July 8–September 30, 8am–1pm

This market accepts the LINK card.

West Humboldt Park Farmers Market*

3601 W. Chicago Ave.

June 24–October 7, 10am–2pm

This market accepts the LINK card.

* Independent Markets