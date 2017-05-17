Everything you need to know about Chicago Farmers Markets this year
CHICAGO — Chicago will once again host a variety of Farmers Markets this year. To help you prepare, here is a complete list of markets and their respective locations for every day of the week.
SUNDAYS
Maxwell Street Market
Desplaines St. & Taylor St.
Year-round, 7am-3pm
Bronzeville Market
47th St. & King Dr.
July 9–September 17, 10am–2pm
This market accepts the LINK card.
95th Street Farmers Market*
1820 95St.
May 7–October 29, 7am–1pm
Glenwood Sunday Market*
1400 W. Morse Ave.
June 4–October 29, 9am–2pm
This market accepts the LINK card.
Independence Park Farmers Market*
3945 N. Springfield Ave.
June 11–October 22, 10am–2pm
This market accepts the LINK card.
Jefferson Park Sunday Market*
4820 N. Long Ave.
June 11–October 22 (2nd & 4th Sundays), 9:30am–1:30pm
This market accepts the LINK card.
Logan Square Farmers Market*
3107 W. Logan Blvd.
May 14–October 29, 10am–3pm
This market accepts the LINK card.
McKinley Park Farmers Market*
3700 S. Archer Ave.
June 4–September 24, 10am–2pm
This market accepts the LINK card.
Pilsen Community Market*
1800 S. Halsted St.
May 28–October 29, 9am–2pm
This market accepts the LINK card.
Portage Park Farmers Market*
5400 W. Irving Park Rd.
June 4–October 1 (1st, 3rd & 5th Sundays), 10am–2pm
South Shore Farmers Market*
79th & South Shore Drive
June 11–October 8, 12–5pm
This market accepts the LINK card.
Sunday City Market Bridgeport*
1000 W. 35th St.
July 9–September 10, 8am–2pm
Wicker Park Farmers Market*
1425 N. Damen Ave.
June 4–October 29, 8am–2pm
This market accepts the LINK card.
MONDAYS
Loyola University Chicago Farmers Market*
6550 N. Sheridan Rd.
June 5–October 16, 3–7pm (2:30–6:30pm October dates)
This market accepts the LINK card.
TUESDAYS
Columbus Park Market
Congress Pkwy. & Central Ave.
July 11–September 12, 2–7pm
This market accepts the LINK card.
Downtown – Federal Plaza Market
Adams St. & Dearborn Pkwy.
May 16–October 31 (no market on July 4), 7am–3pm
This market accepts the LINK card.
Gary Comer Youth Center Farm Stand*
7256 S. Chicago Ave.
June 6–August 29, 3–6pm
This market accepts the LINK card.
Lincoln Square Market
2301 W. Leland Ave. (at Lincoln/Leland/Western)
June 6–October 31 (no market on July 4), 7am–1pm
This market accepts the LINK card.
North Lawndale Market
Johnson School of Excellence, 1420 S. Albany Ave.
September 5–October 31, 3–6pm
This market accepts the LINK card.
PCC Farmers Market*
330 N. Lotus Ave.
June 6–October 31, 12–5pm
This market accepts the LINK card.
SOAR Farmers Market*
220 E. Chicago Ave.
June 6–October 24, 7am–2pm
WEDNESDAYS
Andersonville Farmers Market*
1500 W. Berwyn Ave.
May 10–October 18, 3–8pm (3–7pm September & October dates)
This market accepts the LINK card.
Gary Comer Youth Center Farm Stand*
7256 S. Chicago Ave.
June 7–August 30, 3–6pm
This market accepts the LINK card.
Green City Market – Lincoln Park*
1817 N. Clark St.
May 10–October 25, 7am–1pm
This market accepts the LINK card.
LaFollette Park
1333 N. Laramie Ave.
July 12–September 13, 2–7pm
This market accepts the LINK card.
Lawndale Market*
3750 W. Ogden Ave.
June 14–October 11, 9am–1pm
This market accepts the LINK card.
Pullman Market
111th St. & Cottage Grove Ave.
July 5–October 25, 7am–1pm
This market accepts the LINK card.
Ravenswood Farmers Market*
4900 N. Damen Ave.
June 7–October 18, 4–8pm
Roseland Community Market
109th St. & Wentworth Ave.
August 30–October 25, 2:30-5:30pm
This market accepts the LINK card.
Washington Park Market*
555 E. 51st St.
June 14–October 11, 9am–1pm
THURSDAYS
Daley Plaza Market
50 W. Washington St.
May 11–October 26, 7am–3pm
This market accepts the LINK card.
Argyle Night Market*
1000 W. Argyle St. (at Sheridan Rd.)
July 6–August 31, 5–9pm
Austin Market
Chicago Ave. & Mayfield Ave.
July 13–October 12, 2–7pm
This market accepts the LINK card.
Eli’s Cheesecake Farm Stand and Fresh Market*
6701 W. Forest Preserve Dr.
June 15–August 24, 8am–1pm
Garfield Park Neighborhood Market*
200 N. Kedzie Ave.
June 15, July 13, August 17, September 14 & October 19, 3–6pm
This market accepts the LINK card.
Green City Market at the Park*
3637 N. Clark St., adjacent to Wrigley Field
June 15–October 26, 4–8pm
June: 15, 22 & 29; July 6, 13, 20 & 27; August 10 & 24; September 7, 21 & 28; October 5, 12, 19 & 26 (pending MLB post season)
This market accepts the LINK card.
Hyde Park Farmers Market*
1520 E. 53rd St.
June 1–October 26, 7am–2pm
This market accepts the LINK card.
Lincoln Square Thursday Night Farmers Market*
2301 W. Leland Ave.
June 8–October 26 (No market September 7), 4–8pm
Low-Line Farmers Market*
3410 N. Southport Ave.
June 1–October 26, 3–7:30pm
South Loop Farmers Market*
1936 S. Michigan Ave.
June 15–September 28, 4–8pm
Wood Street Farm Stand*
5814 S. Wood St.
April 20–October 26, 11am–3pm (Every 1st & 3rd Thursday from June to October, market ends at 6pm)
his market accepts the LINK card.
FRIDAYS
Fresh Beats and Eats Market*
2744 W. 63rd St.
May 19–October 20, 2–6pm
This market accepts the LINK card.
Division Street Market
Division St. & Dearborn Pkwy.
May 13–October 28, 7am–1pm
This market accepts the LINK card.
Eden’s Place Farmers Market*
4911 S. Shields Ave.
June 3–October 14, 9am–1pm
This market accepts the LINK card.
Edgebrook Neighborhood Farmers Market*
6525 N. Hiawatha Ave.
June 17–September 30, 9am–1pm
Edgewater Farmers Market*
5917 N. Broadway St.
June 3–October 14, 8am–1pm
Englewood/Anchor House Market
76th St. & Racine Ave.
July 8–September 16, 10am–2pm
This market accepts the LINK card.
51st Street Community Market*
5100 S. Wood St.
June 17–October 14, 11am–2pm
This market accepts the LINK card.
Garfield Park Neighborhood Market*
200 N. Kedzie Ave.
June 10, July 8, August 12, September 9 & October 14, 10am–2pm
This market accepts the LINK card.
Green City Market – Lincoln Park*
1817 N. Clark St.
May 6–October 28, 7am–1pm
This market accepts the LINK card.
Green City Market – West Loop*
115 S. Sangamon St.
June 3–October 28, 8am–1pm
This market accepts the LINK card.
Healthy Food Hub at The Quarry Center*
2423 E. 75th St.
Year-round Market
Chicago, IL 60649
Horner Park Farmers Market*
2741 W. Montrose Ave.
June 3–October 14, 9am–1pm
Lincoln Park Market
Armitage Ave. & Orchard St.
June 3–October 28, 7am–1pm
Northcenter Farmers Market*
4100 N. Damen Ave.
June 3–October 28 (No market June 10), 7am–1pm
PCC Farmers Market*
330 N. Lotus Ave.
June 17–October 21 (3rd Saturdays), 10am–2pm
This market accepts the LINK card.
Plant Chicago Farmers Market*
1400 W 46th St.
June 3–September 16, 10am–2pm
This market accepts the LINK card.
Printers Row Market
Dearborn St. & Polk St.
June 17–October 28, 7am–1pm
61st Street Farmers Market*
6100 S. Blackstone Ave.
May 13–December 16, 9am–2pm
This market accepts the LINK card.
Trinity Hospital Famers Market*
500 95th St.
July 8–September 30, 8am–1pm
This market accepts the LINK card.
West Humboldt Park Farmers Market*
3601 W. Chicago Ave.
June 24–October 7, 10am–2pm
This market accepts the LINK card.
* Independent Markets