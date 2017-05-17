× Cubs Game Notes For Wednesday vs. Cincinnati

* The Chicago Cubs improved to 18-5 vs. the Cincinnati Reds since the beginning of last season with a 9-5 triumph last night.

* The Cubs left the yard a season-high four times last night, moving to 11-3 when recording a multi-homer game in 2017.

* The Cubs have had a tough time when it’s come to allowing first-inning runs this season with a MLB-high 42 (as have the Reds – third with 35).

* Scott Feldman has pitched in 329 games during his MLB career, but this will be his first time facing the Cubs.

*Joey Votto is batting .333 with three home runs and nine RBI during his current 11-game road hitting streak.