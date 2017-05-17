× CPD unveil newly revised ‘Use of Force’ policy

CHICAGO — Chicago police announced their revised Use of Force policy Wednesday.

Supt. Eddie Johnson thanked various people including community activists that helped make these revisions possible.

“These policies are centered around the sanctity of life…with the use of deadly force as a last resort,” said Johnson.

Officials said they spent one year reviewing the nation’s best practices and talked to members of the community and police when reviewing the policy.

Johnson said the definition of deadly force in the new policy is now more restrictive than the state of Illinois’ definition.

Every member of the police force will be required to take a learning course to familiarize themselves with the new policy. This will be followed by a four-hour training session that must be completed by early fall 2017.

The policies will become effective by fall of 2017 when all members have been trained.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.