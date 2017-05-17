Condoleezza Rice discusses Putin, Trump’s presidency and new book

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- People say Dr. Condoleezza Rice is the best person that never ran for president.

The former Secretary of State stopped by WGN Morning News Wednesday to discuss her new book "Democracy: Stories from the Long Road of Freedom," and the latest in political news.

Among a variety of topics, she discussed President Donald Trump's time in office so far, saying that "he is our president, and he was elected fair and square."

Rice also said that the president is learning a lot in regards to American politics. She advises the White House to "calm down and tighten up its processes," since politicians and the media across the world pay attention to the U.S.'s actions.

Last, she touched on her book, which details failures in American democracy and the long, yet worthwhile, fight for human freedom.

Rice's book is now available in stores and online.

