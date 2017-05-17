Authorities warn people to stay out of cold Lake Michigan waters

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- The warm weather has drawn more people to the lakefront but officials are warning about the dangers of the cold water after two drownings.

Fire officials say the water is in the low 50s and could send people into shock if they go in.

Police say a 23-year-old man has died after being pulled from the lake Tuesday evening. Another 23-year-old man was in the water as well but he made it to the shore safely.

The Montrose drowning happened just hours after an incident in Rogers Park.

13-year-old Tianna Hollinside died Tuesday after being submerged in the cold Lake Michigan waters for about 45 minutes.

She was just a few blocks from her Rogers Park home at a popular diving spot near the border of Evanston.

CPR failed to revive her after so much time in the 52 degree water.

Authorities are stressing that despite the warm weather, the lake's waters are far too cold to be in.