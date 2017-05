Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Sale Dates:

Thursday, May 18th 7-10pm

VIP night ticket required $15 can be purchased at

www.SavvySisterSale.com

Friday , May 19th - 10am-9.m. Free and open to the public

Saturday , May 20th - 10am-7 p.m. Free and open to the public

Sunday , May 21st - 10am-3 p.m. Free and open to the public most items ½ off.

Location : 537 S. York St Elmhurst, IL. Knight of Columbus

Please parking lot entrance off York/Vallette Ave