An 11th inning heartbreaker for the White Sox in Anaheim

ANAHEIM – It was going to be one of the highlight wins of the early part of the season for a team still looking forward to the future.

Now the White Sox will try to put Tuesday night’s game in Anaheim in fast as quickly as possible.

After erasing a three-run deficit in the ninth inning then taking the lead in the 11th, the Angels rallied for two runs in the bottom half of the inning to knock off the White Sox 7-6 at Angel Stadium of Anaheim.

Albert Pujols deep fly to center field with one out and a man on third was enough to bring home the game-winner in the extra frame against David Robertson. Leury Garcia couldn’t come up with the catch but it wouldn’t have mattered as the White Sox fell to 17-20 on the season.

It ruined what would have been a memorable rally by the White Sox in which they rallied for three runs to tie the game in the bottom of the ninth inning. Avisail Garcia doubled home one run and Todd Frazier brought home two with another single to right to even the game at five.

Tim Anderson, who has struggled for much of the season, delivered a clutch solo homer in the 11th to give the White Sox a brief lead.

In the bottom half of the inning, however, Robertson couldn’t hold it. After two singles surrounded by a sacrifice bunt, Cameron Maybin tied the game with a bloop single into left field. After an intentional walk to Mike Trout, Pujols ended the game with the game-winning hit that turned a memorable win into a loss to forget.