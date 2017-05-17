American Airlines flight attendants say new uniforms are making them sick

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The pilots and flight crew for American Airlines say their new uniforms are making them sick and making flights unsafe.

A captain with American told the company's president during a townhall type of meeting last week that he feels unsafe in the cockpit because of the uniforms.

The uniforms made by Twin Hill were rolled out in September.

The pilot said he feels breathing issues and headaches when he's wearing the uniform in the cockpit.

Since the uniforms were introduced, about 5,000 flight attendants, gate agents and customer service reps have reported similar health issues with the uniform, like rashes.

The pilot suggests, "Get everyone out of those uniforms immediately."