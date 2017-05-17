South Elgin house fire spreads to neighboring home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH ELGIN, Ill. -- A couple and their adult son managed to escape a house fire in South Elgin.

It broke out in the garage just before 3 a.m. and spread to a gas meter, then the house, then a neighboring house.

Neighbors also evacuated their homes.

The smoke alarms went off and the son woke up his parents. They were able to call 911.

The homeowner needs oxygen tanks to breathe and had them stored in the home. Witnesses say the oxygen tanks started blowing up like bombs, and that's when the family knew they had to get out of the house.

Officials are still investigating the cause of the fire.

No one was injured.

