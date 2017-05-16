× White Sox Game Notes For Tuesday @ Los Angeles Angels

* The Angels held the White Sox to 1.43 runs per game in 2016, the fewest they’ve allowed in any season series in franchise history (minimum five games). Using a minimum of seven games in a season series, the 2016 Angels held the White Sox to the third-lowest scoring average in American League history (1990 Oak vs. NYY, 1.00 & 2008 Cle vs. Tor, 1.14).

* The White Sox are one of three major-league teams yet to lose a game this season when holding a lead entering the seventh inning (14-0) along with Colorado (20-0) and Cleveland (14-0).

* With two stolen bases on Sunday, Mike Trout became the youngest player in major league history to record 150 home runs and 150 stolen bases.

* Melky Cabrera owns a .325 career batting average at Angel Stadium, third highest of any active player (minimum 120 plate appearances) after Joe Mauer (.361) and Jose Altuve (.347).