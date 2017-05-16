WGN-TV to debut state-of-the-art new set and new logo on May 17

CHICAGO — WGN is pleased to announce the debut of a new state-of-the-art multiple use news set, which will house the main set as well as set locations for sports, traffic, interviews, cooking segments and more. The set will debut on WGN Evening News at 4pm on Wednesday May 17, 2017. This new set incorporates the latest in studio technology, including two video walls, video panels, and LED lighting.

“WGN News broadcasts 70.5 hours a week of local news, more news than any other Chicago station. We are excited to have a set that fully supports all of our news programs and are thrilled with the ‘state-of-the-art’ result,” commented WGN-TV President and General Manager Paul Rennie. “Our new logo and set reflects our local community and reinforces our identity as Chicago’s Very Own.”

Want to check it out? After 4pm on Wednesday, May 17, go to wgntv.com/newset to check out a 3D virtual reality tour. Want to see it in PERSON? Also after 4pm on Wednesday, viewers can enter for a

chance to win a tour of the new set, by liking or commenting on THIS Facebook post.

