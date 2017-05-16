× Water department emails discussing gun deals and racist language leads to firings

CHICAGO — An investigation into emails about gun deals led to a shakeup at the city’s water department .

The gun deal emails were found on the computer of water department official Paul Hansen.

Hansen, the son of former alderman Bernie Hansen, was fired.

The SunTimes reported new details about racist and sexist emails in the water department as well. These emails were found during the investigation of the gun deal emails.

WGN reported Friday that water commissioner Barrett Murphy resigned over racist and sexist emails circulating in the department on his watch.

The emails referenced Barack Obama, perverse comments about gay people and included a depiction of a city official as a gorilla.