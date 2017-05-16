Teen sexually assaulted at gun point while walking home from school

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PARK FOREST, Ill. -- Police are searching for a suspect after an 18-year old female student was sexually assaulted at gunpoint in south suburban Park Forest.

Police say the victim was walking in her neighborhood around 4:40 p.m. Monday. She was on her way home from Rich East High School. It’s possible her assailant may have followed her from there.

She was about a block from her home and just over a mile from the police department when, relatives say, she was grabbed off the street, pulled behind a house and sexually assaulted.

The suspect’s described as an African American male, 18-24 years old, 5’2” - 5’6”with a medium/athletic build, light to medium skin tone and a beard.

Police say he was wearing a black t-shirt and blue pajama pants. He was armed with a handgun.

The victim was treated at the hospital. She says the attacker also took her purse.

Police are asking residents here to keep their guard up.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at (708) 749-1309