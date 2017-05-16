Sports Feed previews the Cubs homestand on Tuesday night

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - A year ago, fans had dreams of an eventual World Series on their minds after the team started the season with 24 wins in their first 30 games.

As the Cubs return home in 2017, the optimism is a little less this season.

Unlike last year, Joe Maddon's team currently sits in fourth place in the NL Central and are a game under .500 after losing two-of-three to the first place Cardinals.

While fans have expressed their concern the players have remained calm about their recent struggles.

That was the main topic on Tuesday's Sports Feed as Josh Frydman talked with Jarrett Payton live from Wrigley Field to preview the homestand. Watch their segment in the video above.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Josh also caught up with Chicago Tribune baseball writer Paul Sullivan to discuss the team's start to the season and what could be ahead from now until the All-Star Break.

Watch his discussion from the Friendly Confines in the video above.