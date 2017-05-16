× Request denied for DCFS records in toddler’s death

The Illinois Dept of Children and Family Services denies a request to make more information available about the days leading up to a Joliet Township toddler’s death.

Semaj Crosby was found dead inside her mother’s home just a few hours after a DCFS case worker performed a wellbeing check.

Authorities later said the home was crawling with bugs and declared it uninhabitable.

A judge has said it’s “unthinkable” that the girl and her siblings weren’t removed from the home.

WGN Investigates requested DCFS records under the Freedom of Information Act. The agency denied the request citing privacy and confidentiality laws. Lawmakers in Springfield have scheduled hearings on the case.