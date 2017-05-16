Reports of Starbucks’ computers down across the country

Social media erupted Thursday morning with reports that Starbucks’ computer system is down at locations across the country.
A reporter in El Paso, Texas tweeted a photo posted at her local Starbucks that said: “Due to a national outage, we are only able to offer tall hot brewed coffee, ice coffee and tea. Sorry for the inconvenience.”
WGN has yet to confirm if there is a nationwide outage or if any Chicago stores have been affected.
WGN has reached out to Starbucks for comment. So far, no response.
Other tweets from Starbucks patrons said they were given free coffee while the computer systems were being fixed.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.