Reports of Starbucks’ computers down across the country

Social media erupted Thursday morning with reports that Starbucks’ computer system is down at locations across the country.

A reporter in El Paso, Texas tweeted a photo posted at her local Starbucks that said: “Due to a national outage, we are only able to offer tall hot brewed coffee, ice coffee and tea. Sorry for the inconvenience.”

WGN has yet to confirm if there is a nationwide outage or if any Chicago stores have been affected.

WGN has reached out to Starbucks for comment. So far, no response.

Other tweets from Starbucks patrons said they were given free coffee while the computer systems were being fixed.

@Starbucks am I crazy or did the guy handing out coffee this morning say that 20,000 stores were currently shut down? what's going on? — Quinne Anderson (@QuInneAnd) May 16, 2017

Kudos to @Starbucks. All register systems down at our local store. They could have closed but were open & provided everyone's orders free! — Garrett D. Felix (@garrettdfelix) May 16, 2017

Gotta hand it to @Starbucks Their computers are down nationwide and they are giving out free iced and hot coffee. #TakeCareOfYourCustomers — Mike Parise (@mikemj23) May 16, 2017

This is a developing story. Check back for details.