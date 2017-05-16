× Parents of Penn State student who died in hazing ritual speak out

The parents of a Penn State University student who died during a fraternity hazing ritual are speaking out.

Tim Piazza’s father, Jim, says his dying son was treated like road kill.

He died in February after falling down a flight of stairs during a fraternity initiation.

A grand jury found he was put through a hazing ritual called the gauntlet and forced to drink dangerous amounts of alcohol in a short amount of time.

Tim’s parents hold the school and fraternity responsible.

Penn State University and the fraternity have closed the school’s chapter.