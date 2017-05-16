New details: Officer who dragged passenger from United flight was fresh off suspension

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- There are new revelations about the police officer who dragged a passenger from his seat on a United Airlines flight last month.

Officer James Long had just finished serving a five-day suspension less than two weeks before the viral incident with Dr. David Dao occurred.

Long reportedly violated five department rules in January, including failing to complete a task safely, inattention to duty and unbecoming conduct.

Long is one of four officers who was put on paid leave as the city investigates the United dragging incident.