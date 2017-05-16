Shooting reported on Amtrak train; Police on scene in Naperville

NAPERVILLE, Ill. – Police are investigating a possible shooting near the Naperville train station that services Metra BNSF and Amtrak trains.

Witnesses on the scene report that an Amtrak conductor was shot, but officials have not confirmed this yet.

While trains were stopped during the investigation, they are now moving through the station on one track.

One passenger posted this photo of a man being taken away on a stretcher.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.