Man in 'very critical condition' after being pulled from Lake Michigan

CHICAGO — A man was taken to the hospital after he was pulled from Lake Michigan Tuesday afternoon.

Rescue crews responded to reports of two people in the water near Montrose and the city’s North Side around 6 p.m.

Police say when they arrived, one person was already out of the water. The second person, a man in his 20s, was recovered by dive teams. He was taken to the hospital in “very critical condition.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.