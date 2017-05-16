Lunchbreak: Sesame crusted ahi tuna, prepared by Perry’s Steakhouse and Grille chef Grant Hunter

Chef Grant Hunter

Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille

5 Oakbrook Center

Oak Brook

(630) 571-1808

www.perryssteakhouse.com/

Perry’s Sesame Crusted Ahi Tuna

Ingredients:8 oz #1 Ahi Tuna

1/4 cup sesame crust

3 fried wonton chips

6 red bell peppers

6 daikon sprouts, snipped from roots

3 fresh cilantro sprigs

2 Tbs ponzu sauce

3 Tbs red chili-lime sauce

2 Tbs sesame oil

2 cups sushi rice

2 tsp miso glaze

Directions:

Place sesame oil in saute pan over medium heat. Season tuna with kosher salt and coat with sesame crust. Coat all four sides of tuna with sesame seeds. Sear all four sides of tuna, but do not sear the ends of the tuna. Prepare sushi rice. Slice the tuna into six pieces and place on plate fanned out with warm sushi rice behind it. Place wonton chips in rice behind the tuna, standing up. Mix bell peppers, daikon sprouts, cilantro and ponzu in stainless steel bowl and place this mixture gently above the tuna. Garnish with red chili-lime sauce and miso glaze.