Joe Maddon wins his 1,000th game as a manager as the Cubs beat the Reds

CHICAGO – You can now refer to the man in the Cubs’ dugout as the “Millennium Manager.”

On Tuesday night Joe Maddon recorded his 1,000th victory as a manager in Major League Baseball as the Cubs defeated the Reds 9-5 at Wrigley Field. With the win, Maddon becomes the 63rd skipper in MLB history to win a thousand games and is one of eight active managers to reach that milestone.

That includes Bruce Bochy (Giants), Dusty Baker (Nationals), Mike Scioscia (Angels), Buck Showalter (Orioles), Terry Francona (Indians), Clint Hurdle (Pirates) and Ned Yost (Royals).

As far as the Cubs go, Maddon is the 9th manager who spent at least part of his career with the Cubs to win 1,000 game along with Cap Anson (1879, 1880-1897), Frank Selee (1902-1905), Joe McCarthy (1926), Charlie Grimm (1932-1938, 1944-49, 1960), Frankie Frisch (1949-1951), Lou Boudreau (1960), Dusty Baker (2003-2006) and Lou Piniella (2007-2010)

Maddon now has a career record of 1000-871 between his time in Chicago and with the Tampa Bay Rays, including a 219-142 mark with the Cubs since taking over in 2015. With the win, the Cubs evened their record at 19-19 for the season and ended a two-game losing streak that delayed Maddon from reaching the 1,000 win mark in St. Louis.