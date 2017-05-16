James Fegan discusses the White Sox’s start to the season on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - This is just the beginning of what the White Sox hope will be something big in the next few years.

For the moment, however, its all about rebuilding when it comes to the team on the South Side.

As much attention is being focused on the Triple-A team in Charlotte as the major league club in Chicago as fans look to hear more about the progress of the team's replenished farm system.

James Fegan of the The Athletic Chicago has been following all of this the first six weeks of the season and he appeared on Sports Feed to discuss what he's seen on Tuesday. He discussed everything from Rick Renteria's managing of the team to the possibility of Yoan Moncada joined the White Sox sooner than later with Jarrett Payton.

To watch James' segments on Tuesday's show, click on the video above or below.