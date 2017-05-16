IPRA investigating after video appears to show suspect struck by police during arrest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- The Independent Police Review Authority is investigating the arrest of a man in West Englewood that was caught on video and shows an officer hit the man in the head repeatedly as he lay on the ground.

Plain clothes officers tried to arrest Jermaine Milan Monday night after they witnessed a drug deal near 70th and Wolcott.

A relative recorded a video of the arrest as Milan was thrown to the ground and struck in the head.

His stepmother confirms that Milan did put something from his hand into his mouth but she says the officers used excessive force.

Milan was hospitalized after his arrest.

His family says he has a broken nose, black eye and an injured arm.

Milan is charged possession of a controlled substance, obstruction of justice and aggravated assault.

A judge set his bond at 75,000 dollars.