CHICAGO -- Chicago's Goodman Theatre cleaned out its closets for a prop giveaway on Sunday, May 7.

The Goodman's giveaways included furniture and a wagon wheel.

Some of the people there were from smaller theater companies who jumped at the chance for some free stuff for their own productions.

A red convertible was also up for grabs.

The Goodman asked for donations to support a service organization of the theatre community.