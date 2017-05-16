× Cubs Game Notes For Tuesday vs. Cincinnati

* After taking the opener on Thursday, the Reds dropped the final three games at the Giants over the weekend. The Reds have six losses this season when collecting 10+ hits, tied for second most in the NL behind Miami with seven.

* The Cubs fell under .500 for just the third time this season after dropping the final two games at the Cardinals. It is the latest in the season Chicago has a losing record since finishing the 2014 season at 73-89.

* Joey Votto’s on base streak reached 18 games after going 2-for-4 in the loss to San Francisco on Sunday. Votto’s streak is currently the third longest in the majors behind Mitch Haniger (25) and Matt Kemp (19).

* Ian Happ had a home run on Saturday and a double on Sunday to start his career. Happ is the first Cub with an extra-base hit in each of his first two MLB games since Jorge Soler had one in each of his first five from August 27 – September 1, 2014.

* Bronson Arroyo is 14-11 with a 3.06 ERA in 33 career games against the Cubs. Arroyo’s 14 wins over Chicago are tied with Adam Wainwright for the most among active pitchers.

* John Lackey allowed just four hits while striking out 10 over seven innings in a win over the Rockies last time out. It was only the fourth outing of Lackey’s career with 10+ strikeouts and four hits or fewer in at least seven innings.