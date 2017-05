CHICAGO — Crews have recovered a child missing in Lake Michigan.

The Chicago Fire Department responded to a call of a child in the water at Howard Beach Park on 7600 North and the Lakefront just after 10 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Search continues for child at the lakefront pic.twitter.com/8LTSu6PaNG — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) May 16, 2017

Divers searched the water and CFD confirms they located the body of a girl around 10:40 a.m.

The girl has been pulled from the water and medics were last seen performing CPR.

Update lake search. This is a confirmed search. Victim now located. Cfd bring her out — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) May 16, 2017

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.