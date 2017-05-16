CPD: still no comment on questionable arrest in West Englewood

A man was hit repeatedly on the head by a Chicago police officer during an arrest in West Englewood.

It happened Monday night at 70th and Wolcott.

In cellphone video, Jermaine Milan appears to resist the officer who pinned him to the pavement.

But Milan’s relatives say he was intentionally targeted by the police, and that two officers in particular routinely harass people in their neighborhood.

Milan has an extensive criminal history; but relatives say, when he was arrested, he was just playing with a little girl and a karaoke machine.

The Chicago Police Department has yet to comment on the reason for Milan’s arrest, or on his medical condition.